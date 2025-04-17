FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale, launching a search for the person responsible, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the incident outside the Publix at the Harbor Shops plaza, located at Cordova Road and Southwest 17th Street, just before 8:15 p.m., Wednesday.

“9401 Cordova Road, this is at a Publix referencing a stabbing,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Responding officers arrived to find the injured victim in the parking lot.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center.

7News cameras captured the victim’s belongings in a Publix plastic bag by a curb, feet away from the supermarket’s entrance.

Investigators said there was an argument between two people that turned violent.

A man who spoke with 7News on Thursday said he was with the victim when the stabbing happened.

“He decided he wanted to talk crazy to people, and it ended up biting him in the butt,” said the man.

A married couple found themselves in the midst of the aftermath of the incident before first responders arrived.

“He was just bleeding. He was just bleeding all over the place,” said a witness. “Then I heard people saying that he was stabbed, so my husband ran up and tried to help him.”

The woman’s husband, military veteran Quincy Singletary, told 7News he saw the victim on the ground after he was already injured. He said his military training kicked in as he rendered aid to the victim.

“Once I saw him down, I went over there and started talking to him to make sure he was calm, push his insides back inside,” he said, “but I was definitely worried he’d bleed out, and just started talking to him and keep him, you know, with knowledge of what’s going on.”

Ray, a friend of the stabbing victim, said he witness the incident.

“I brought him over here,” said Ray. “He decided he wanted to talk crazy to people and it ended up biting him in the butt.”

Singletary’s wife said he saw a man in a black bicycle watching this all unfold.

“And the guy was just staring over there with his bike, and he was looking, and I was trying to stay away so, you know, he didn’t come over and try to hurt us or anybody else,” she said. “He just got his bike and just rolled out.”

Witnesses believe the bicyclist was the subject responsible for the stabbing. They said he appeared to be over 6 feet tall and was wearing a blue and white shirt and blue jeans.

Police have not provided further details about the stabbing, as they continue to investigate.

“We’re hoping he makes it,” said Singletary.

As of Thursday afternoon, the man is still hospitalized and listed as critical condition. Police have not released his identity.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

