WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after he came under fire in a residential area in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the RaceTrac gas station located along the 3900 block of Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park, Thursday afternoon.

A man was shot a few blocks away, near Southwest 45th Street and 20th Avenue, but made his way to the gas station.

Aerial footage captured the victim’s transport to Memorial Regional Hospital.

That man’s condition is unknown.

Investigators were seen talking to neighbors in the area, as they attempt to piece together what unfolded.

It remains unclear what led to this shooting.

