LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

7Skyforce captured the victim being placed onto the back of the ambulance. He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the arm.

7News cameras captured several people standing and sitting around the area where the shooting occurred.

Detectives were seen searching various areas of the apartment complex.

It appears the subject ran on foot through the apartment complex.

