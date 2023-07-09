HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Hollywood neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital and triggered a search for the gunman responsible.

Hollywood Police officers set up a perimeter in the area of Fillmore Street, near North 26th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Officers were seen with rifles drawn as they searched the neighborhood.

“I’m pretty shook up, actually,” said area resident Christophe Barbier.

According to investigators, they received a 911 call about a possible shooting in the area at around 2:55 p.m.

Responding officers arrived at a home to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives said an altercation between two people led to the gunfire. They are investigating the incident as a possible attempted homicide.

Barbier gave 7News video from his Ring camera and described what he says happened.

“The Ring video catches a guy between that tree and that black car. We think that individual was waiting here,” said Barbier, “and then he moves in front of the house, and he was waiting for the right time to shoot.”

At the home, 7News cameras captured multiple evidence markers, as well as investigators searching for bullets and clues.

Cameras also captured a police helicopter flying over the neighborhood.

Detectives have not identified the victim or confirmed whether or not they have made an arrest, as they attempt to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.