HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was came under fire in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 5700 block of Thomas Street, at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered above a Hyundai Elantra on the side of the roadway with all its doors open and at least seven bullet holes in the windshield and hood.

The sedan has U.S. government-registered license plate on the front and back.

Police said that a man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The shooter or shooters fled the area in a vehicle, according to police.

Officers have shut down a portion of Thomas Street, near 57th Terrace, as they continue to search for the subject or subjects involved.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.