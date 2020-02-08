Man hospitalized after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was found shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 16th Street and 18th Avenue, just after 8:10 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway.

Paramedics have transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.