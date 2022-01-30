FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident took place along the 1500 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue, just after 1:45 a.m., Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

