Man hospitalized after shooting at Lauderhill gas station leads to crash

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, police said, he was shot at a gas station in Lauderhill and was involved in a car crash.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Exxon gas station located along the 8200 block of West Commercial Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m., Sunday.

However, they did not locate anyone involved in the incident.

Officers later located the victim at the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 61st Street and North University Drive.

Investigators said he was suffering from gunshot wounds and had been driving a blue Mercedes-Benz.

Paramedics transported him to Broward Health in serious condition.

Meanwhile, crime scene tape blocked off the entire gas station, as police continue to investigate.

Police said the victim met another man at the gas station and got into a verbal argument that escalated until there was a shootout between them.

Both of them then drove away from the station.

Police said the injured victim got into the Mercedes and crashed it.

The other person involved, who drove a white BMW, went to a nearby Miami Subs restaurant and called police.

Officials said that person wasn’t hurt, but his car has several bullet holes.

Police said everyone is cooperating with the investigation, but they are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information on the shooting or the crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.