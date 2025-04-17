FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police conducted a major crime investigation Wednesday night after, officials say, a man was shot at a gas station.

FLPD officers received a call in reference to a shooting in the 800 block of Northwest 62nd Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Broward Health North with serious injuries.

According to police, the shooter was located and taken into custody.

They are working to figure out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

