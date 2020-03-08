Man hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital following a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue have responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 21st Terrace and Sixth Place, just after 9:15 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, with at least one block roped off with crime scene tape.

Paramedics have transported the injured man to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

