FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, police said, he was stabbed in Fort Lauderdale during the overnight hours.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the stabbing along the 100 block of Northwest 15th Avenue, just before 12:10 a.m., Saturday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were seen gathering evidence at the scene for their investigation. Further details have not yet been released.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.