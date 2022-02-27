HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after, investigators said, he shot at police officers in Hollywood, forcing them to fire.

Hollywood Police units responded to calls about a person with a gun at a building along the 3500 block of South Ocean Drive, just after 8:10 a.m., Saturday.

Officers said they were confronted and fired at, forcing them to shoot the armed subject.

The gunman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

