FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was injured in a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale, investigators said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 3100 block of Davie Boulevard, near a Chevron gas station, just after 3:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers reportedly opened fire on an armed subject.

According to FLFR, paramedics transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

No officers were hurt.

7News cameras captured officers cordoning off the street in front of the gas station with crime scene tape and detectives searching for clues.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

