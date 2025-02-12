LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after two law enforcement officers fired their weapons during an encounter with two armed men in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lauderhill, authorities said.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street, Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Lauderhill Police were conducting “a proactive joint law enforcement investigation” when the shooting took place.

Speaking with reporters hours later, BSO spokesperson Carey Codd described the frightening turn of events.

“Two armed men approached the members of law enforcement. At that time, an armed altercation ensued, and one of those men was struck,” he said. “A BSO deputy and Lauderhill Police Task Force officer did fire their weapons.”

7Skyforce captured the injured man as he was placed onto the back of the ambulance. He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the arm.

“The armed man who was struck was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment,” said Codd.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured several people standing and sitting around the area where the shooting occurred. Detectives were seen searching various areas of the apartment complex.

“Investigators were able to recover multiple firearms on the scene,” said Codd.

No officers were injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and BSO’s Internal Affairs Unit continue to investigate the shooting.

