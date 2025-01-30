FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after, Fort Lauderdale Police said, one of their officers was forced to fire their weapon.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at a marina located in the area of State Road 84, near Interstate 95, at around 6:20 p.m., Wednesday.

According to detectives, officers were notified of a disturbance by a property manager. Upon arrival, they made contact with a man.

Minutes later, police said, the officer requested backup, and at one point, the officer was forced to discharge their weapon, striking the man.

It remains unclear whether the subject fired at the officer or threatened him.

Paramedics transported the subject to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Officials said the officer was not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating as it’s protocol whenever there is an officer-involved shooting.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

