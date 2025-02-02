NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in unincorporated Central Broward County that sent a man to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along West Sunrise Boulevard, near 24th Avenue, at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

First responders arrived to find the victim, who had been struck by a vehicle.

Witness Jayson Terrell described the horrifying moments.

“I was sitting, I was sitting there alone and, um, and I heard ‘boom,'” he said. “When I looked up, I seen the man flipping up in the air, and I just seen the car keep going.”

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

