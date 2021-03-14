Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in Fort Lauderdale was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 30th Avenue and Davie Boulevard, just before 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators have released a surveillance image of an older model, gold Toyota Corolla that they believe was involved.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

