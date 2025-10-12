LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a gas station in Lauderhill, sending a man to the hospital, police said.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Shell station at 1901 North State Road 7, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials the shooting happened over a dispute involving money.

Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

As of late Saturday night, police are searching for the shooter, and they are also investigating the business across the street.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

