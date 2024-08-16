DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire at a gas station in Davie.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Rocket Fuel Gas Station located at 4221 NW 66th Ave., Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the man was shot while he was pumping gas to his car.

He is expected to be OK.

Police are now searching for the shooter who fled after the shooting.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.