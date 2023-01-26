HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a man from his car after he drove underneath an 18-wheeled tractor trailer carrying spools of wire.

On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street.

Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help after they saw what happened.

“We were out here on break, and when the car hit the truck, we ran down,” said Matt. “He was breathing, but he wasn’t conscious.”

They were stunned by what they saw.

“We took the windshield off his face, and he opened his eyes,” Matt continued. “We asked him to talk. [He] said his name was Sam and he wanted some water.”

By then paramedics arrived and the driver was removed and taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“He definitely was not paying attention because the truck was all the way across the road,” recalled Matt. “You gotta pay attention out here, you got to, especially in South Florida.”

Police expect the man to make a full recovery.

