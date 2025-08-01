FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver plunged his car into a canal in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened Friday afternoon behind a home near Southwest 20th Street and 27th Terrace.

Firefighters said the man was driving home when he suffered a medical episode, causing him to drive into the water.

One firefighter assisted the man out of the water.

The man was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.

