MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Miramar Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located in the area of 3200 SW 66th Way, just before noon, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a white Bentley parked in the driveway of a residence was seen riddled with bullets.

According to police, this was a drive-by shooting.

The man was transported to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital and is in critical condition.

