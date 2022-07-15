DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting near Griffin Road and Southwest 43rd Avenue, east of the Florida Turnpike, just before 3:30 p.m., Friday.

Responding deputies learned the victim was struck by bullets fired from someone inside a vehicle.

Paramedics have transported the victim with injuries that were not life-threatening.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit detectives were notified and are currently investigating this incident.

Authorities have shut down Southwest 43rd Avenue east of the Turnpike and north of Griffin Road while they continue to investigate.

