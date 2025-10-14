LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after authorities said he was attacked by a dog in Lauderdale Lakes, prompting a responding deputy to open fire.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the 3900 block of Northwest 35th Avenue around 11:38 a.m., Tuesday for reports of an animal bite.

Deputies found an man suffering from multiple dog bite injuries.

Investigators said the same dog then tried to attack one of the deputies, who fired their weapon, injuring the animal.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while Broward County Animal Care took custody of the injured dog.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

