OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Oakland Park that sent a man to the hospital and led to a major lane closure.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Avenue, just before 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said deputies arrived to find a subject armed with a weapon, adding the subject refused several commands from deputies to put the weapon down.

Detectives said deputies deployed “multiple less than lethal weapons in an attempt to subdue the individual.”

However, BSO officials said, the subject ran toward the deputies, forcing them to discharge their firearms.

Paramedics with Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the injured subject to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies have shut down East Oakland Park Boulevard in both directions between Northeast Sixth Avenue and Northeast Fifth Terrace while they investigate.

BSO officials said their Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an internal investigation into the incident.

