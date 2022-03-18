HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken to the hospital after, officials said, a Brightline train crashed into a pickup truck in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, in the area of Southwest Third Street and Dixie Highway, just west of U.S. 1, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the wrecked silver truck on its side, at around 6 p.m.

Rescue crews have transported the victim to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

There were 166 people on board the train at the time of the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.