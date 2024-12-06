FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat blaze at a Fort Lauderdale marina sent a man to the hospital, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of what they described as a flash fire at the Lauderdale Marina, located at 1900 SE 15th St., Thursday night.

Surveillance video captured the startling moment a boat burst into flames at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, as a man stood just inches away.

Officials said the blaze sparked while someone fueled the boat.

“Last night just after 7 o’clock we received numerous 911 calls for a boat explosion at the Lauderdale Marina located off Southeast 15th Street,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan.

Peter McKenzie, who lives by the marina, told 7News he saw and heard fire rescue and emergency crews arriving on the scene.

“I just heard five alarm fire, all the fire trucks coming down the block, ambulance,” he said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

“Upon arrival, our crews immediately found about an approximately 40-foot boat that had an explosion on it, resulting in injuries to one adult male,” said Gollan.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with burns and other injuries.

“The individual was treated for burns and was transported to Broward Health as a trauma [alert], and the rest of the scene was secured to make sure there was no other hazards at that time,” said Gollan.

Back at the scene, crews were able to knock down the flames.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said McKenzie. “Other boats could have gotten involved, but they sprung into action pretty good.”

As of Friday afternoon, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Officials said they have called out an investigator to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.