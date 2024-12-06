FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat blaze at a Fort Lauderdale sent a man to the hospital, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the vessel fire at the Lauderdale Marina, located at 1900 SE 15th St., just after 7 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the flames sparked while someone fueled the boat.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with burns and other injuries.

Back at the scene, crews were able to knock down the flames.

Officials said they have called out an investigator to determine the cause of the fire.

