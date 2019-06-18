Man hospitalized after being struck by Virgin Trains USA in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was struck by Virgin Trains USA in Hallandale Beach.

The strike occurred along the tracks in the area of Southwest Third Street and South Dixie Highway, Tuesday morning.

Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the victim to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials said the victim walked into the side of the train, ignoring its blaring horn.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where the stopped train could be seen as detectives continued to investigate.

Traffic in the area was not affected.

