MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot in the head in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area off Dykes Road and Bass Creek Road on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over a rural area covered with police tape as officers began their investigation.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter picked up the man and rushed him to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police said they aren’t looking for any subjects as no foul play is suspected.

Detectives have shut down traffic on Dykes Road and Lakeside Drive. The traffic on Bass Creek Road in the area is being redirected. Drivers are urged to avoid this route and seek alternate routes.

