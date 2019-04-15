Man hospitalized after being shot in face along I-95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers rushed to the scene at a RaceTrac gas station along West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest Sixth Avenue, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured a parked silver sedan riddled with bullet holes on the side and window.

Rescue crews transported a man believed to be in his 20s to an area hospital after being shot in the face.

Investigators said the shooting actually started on Interstate 95.

The driver drove to the gas station to get help.

A witness spoke with 7News about what she saw at the gas station.

“Three young guys, one older woman. One of the young guys got shot, and I think the woman was driving, the older woman,” said one witness. “The cops were so aggressive. They were saying, ‘Move your car! Move your car!’ cause I was parked three or four cars down from the car that’s in the incident, and they needed to have that blocked off as a crime scene.”

A tow truck hooked up and removed the bullet-riddled car from the scene at around 7:30 a.m.

“Unbelievably bad, you don’t ever expect to see it,” the witness added, “but here I am, seeing it. All of this craziness.”

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities are now on the hunt for the shooter or shooters responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.