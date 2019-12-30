Man hospitalized after being shot in car with baby on board on I-95 off-ramp

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he was shot on an Interstate 95 off-ramp in Pembroke Park while inside a car with a baby on board.

Florida Highway Patrol, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting near the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit, just after 4:45 p.m., Monday.

Troopers said they met with a woman who was riding in a silver Nissan Altima with the victim and the baby.

Officials said the woman told troopers they were exiting off the ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard when they were approached by a driver in an older model Nissan.

The woman told investigators the subject got out of the car and began shooting at them, striking the man once.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No one else inside the victim’s vehicle was hurt.

7News cameras captured BSO deputies at a RaceTrac gas station, near the off-ramp, standing next to the victim’s bullet-riddled Nissan.

Detectives said the gunman fled the scene and remains at large.

The Bureau of Crime Investigations and Intelligence is investigating this case.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.