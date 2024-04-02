LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter after a carjacking crime in Lauderhill that sent a man to the hospital.
Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 58th Avenue and 17th Street. at around 9:40 p.m., Monday.
The injured victim told police his vehicle was taken.
Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said his injury was not life-threatening.
If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
