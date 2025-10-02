FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A verbal dispute between two customers outside a 7-Eleven in Fort Lauderdale escalated until one of them opened fire on the other, sending the injured man to the hospital, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2900 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the store clerk, the two customers got into an argument in the parking lot, and at one point, one of them fired a single round at the other. The shooter apparently brought the victim into the convenience store, and then 911 was called.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, police said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives were seen taking photos of the crime scene and speaking with witnesses.

Police said the gunman fled the scene, possibly in a light colored sedan.

Officers have since cleared the scene, and the 7-Eleven is open for business as usual.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.