POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.

Responding deputies focused on a car while they investigated the shooting.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive.

Detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

