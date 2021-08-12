DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a man to the hospital after he was ejected into the water from a personal watercraft off Dania Beach, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 4400 block of Southwest 38th Terrace, just before 7 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured rescue crews at the scene, as well as the victim on a stretcher.

He has been transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Authorities have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

