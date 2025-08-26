WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was attacked by three dogs while walking in West Park, making this the third dog attack in recent weeks.

The vicious attack happened as the unidentified man strolled along Southwest 58th Street Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows the man jumping on a utility box and then climbing a palm tree in a effort to escape but both of those methods were unsuccessful and the animals kept gnawing at the the man’s arms and legs as he fell to the ground.

The man was even heard yelling out in agony at point, while the dogs louds barks echoed throughout the neighborhood.

Neighbors said they saw the encounter and the dog’s owner eventually called them back.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. He was bloody but conscious, according to neighbors.

The extent of the man’s injuries as well as his current condition is unknown.

Broward County’s Animal Service were called to retrieve the canines. It’s unclear whether or not they’ve been euthanized.

Two young children were recently attacked by dogs in Broward County, one in Margate and another in Fort Lauderdale. Both were taken to the hospital but only in one of those instances were the dogs euthanized.

