COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was taken to the hospital and several pets are believed to be dead after a fire tore through a home in Coconut Creek overnight.

According to officials, the house fire broke out at a home on Palmetto Drive, off of Northwest Ninth Street, just around the corner from Broward College, at around 4:15 a.m. on Monday.

Extensive damage could be seen to both the exterior and interior of the home. The property remained taped off as firefighters helped the family a block away.

Paramedics transported a man to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials said the family’s dog made it out alive, but they believe seven cats died as a result of the fire.

Those who live at the home will now stay with family for the time being.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

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