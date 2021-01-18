Man hits security guard in head at gate of Parkland neighborhood

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A resident of a gated community in Parkland got caught on camera hitting a security guard in the head.

Surveillance was uploaded to the Parkland Talks YouTube channel after the Jan. 4 incident.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, it started when Joaquin Fagundo and his wife pulled up at the guardhouse at the Cascata community in Parkland a little after 1 a.m.

Deputies said the couple lives there, but for whatever reason, they could not get through the security gate and needed the guard to open it for them.

Moments after handing the security guard their ID, the couple became angry.

Both eventually forced their way into the guardhouse, screaming and shouting at the victim.

The guard allowed them to take their ID and asked them to leave.

When they did, the guard closed the doors behind them.

But seconds later, Fagundo is seen walking back in and slamming the victim’s head against the window.

The couple is then seen getting back in their car and driving off.

Fagundo was arrested but has since posted bond. He is facing charges of burglary with battery.

