HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead inside an apartment following a shooting in a Hollywood neighborhood, police said.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 6700 block of Johnson Street, Thursday evening.

“At approximately 6:35 p.m., officers were called regarding a shooting that occurred,” said Hollywood Police Detective Danielly De Andrade. “Officers discovered a male deceased within the apartment.”

7News cameras captured detectives at the scene, as they combed the area for hours. Officers were seen holding long rifles as they walked through the apartment complex and drove through nearby streets.

K-9 units were seen at the complex as well. Neighbors looked on as police searched for clues.

Investigators said they have not ruled out foul play at this time.

“Nobody is detained at this time. Currently conducting an investigation, we still have officers out there,” said De Andrade.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

