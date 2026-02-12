Police swarmed a neighborhood in Sunrise where, investigators said, a person was shot and killed.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex located along the 7600 block of Northwest 42nd Street, at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators as they searched for clues while holding flashlights and evidence bags. They were also seen speaking with residents in an attempt to find witnesses.

Cameras also showed the victim’s body lying on the ground next to a building.

As of early Thursday morning, detectives haven’t specified a motive in the shooting or whether they have located a possible suspect or person of interest, as they continue to investigate.

