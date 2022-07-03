DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing in a Dania Beach neighborhood that left a man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a stabbing along the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street in Dania Beach, just before 11:40 a.m., Sunday.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find the victim suffering from a stab wound inside his apartment, located behind a home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured an active scene, with crime scene tape cordoning off part of the street.

Detectives were seen going door to door, as they tried to piece together what led to the stabbing.

Authorities said preliminary investigation indicates this was an isolated incident.

“The victim was last seen sometime around 6 o’clock last night,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Investigators said the victim was not seen again until someone found the victim inside the apartment and called 911 call, at around 11:30 a.m.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone else was inside the home at the time.

“Investigators are saying that anyone that might have heard anything in that time frame, between 6 o’clock, about 6:15 last night, and approximately 11:30 this morning, you’re asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers,” said Codd.

Detectives also urge area residents to come forward if they have surveillance video or cellphone video related to the incident, as they continue their investigation.

Authorities said they are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

If you have any information regarding the stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

