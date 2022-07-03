DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing after a man was found dead in a Dania Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a stabbing along the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street in Dania Beach, just before 11:40 a.m., Sunday.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find the victim stabbed to death.

“I heard nothing this morning, heard nothing last night,” said an area resident who identified herself as Diane.

Sunday afternoon, 7News cameras captured an active scene, with crime scene tape cordoning off part of the street.

Detectives were seen going door to door, as they tried to piece together what led to the stabbing.

Investigators focused on a backyard efficiency as they remained at the scene for hours.

“[The victim] was a tenant for quite a while and was very quiet. He kept to himself,” said Diane.

Sunday night, police lights illuminated what area residents described as a quiet block.

“This is very shocking. This is not something that happens in this neighborhood,” said Diane.

Authorities said preliminary investigation indicates this was an isolated incident. They haven’t identified the victim or specified where he was stabbed.

“The victim was last seen sometime around 6 o’clock last night,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Investigators said the victim was not seen again until someone found his body and called 911 call, at around 11:30 a.m.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone else was inside the home at the time.

Codd said they are desperate for the public’s help.

“Investigators are saying that anyone that might have heard anything in that time frame, between 6 o’clock, about 6:15 last night, and approximately 11:30 this morning, you’re asked to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers,” he said.

Many questions remain unanswered, leaving some neighbors feeling uneasy.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened,” said Diane.

Detectives also urge area residents to come forward if they have surveillance video or cellphone video related to the incident, as they continue their investigation.

Authorities said they are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

If you have any information regarding the stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.