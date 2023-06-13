LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

Around 11:13 p.m. Monday evening, officials received reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. Responding to the call, BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male lying in a parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts by paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units were dispatched to the location to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of now, no additional details regarding the shooting have been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

