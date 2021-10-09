HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car parked outside a CVS Pharmacy in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene along North Federal Highway and Johnson Street, just after 8 a.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found the man’s body inside a black BMW parked outside the store.

Officials said the car appears to have been parked there for a few days.

The medical examiner has since responded to the scene.

Police said there are no obvious signs of trauma, as they continue to investigate.

