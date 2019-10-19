Man found dead at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach resort

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after making a deadly discovery at a beach resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

7News cameras captured the building along the 4500 block of El Mar Drive cordoned off with crime scene tape, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. after one man was found dead in a room.

Investigators have not identified the victim or provided further details about the cause of death.

