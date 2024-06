DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in Davie when storms moved through South Florida this weekend.

Officials with Davie Fire Rescue said the victim was struck by lightning, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the man was found dead at Vista View Park, located near Southwest 142nd Avenue and 40th Street.

The park was closed for some time for safety reasons.

