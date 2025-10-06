DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was fatal struck by an oncoming vehicle while standing on the roadway, awaiting police assistance following a pervious accident.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash, involving a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and a gray Toyota Corolla, happened around 2:30a.m., Monday on the southbound lanes of interstate 95 approaching Hillsboro Boulevard.

It appears the Mercedes was traveling south on the interstate while the Toyota was stopped facing east in the rightmost lane, nearest to the shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Toyota was standing next to the vehicle and waiting on police to arrive after being involved in an accident.

FHP said that the driver of the Mercedes failed to observed the stopped Toyota and ultimately collided into it, fatally striking the victim in the process.

The victim was identified as a 62-year-old Hispanic man.

7Drone Force hovered above the scene as medical examiners arrived to remove the man’s body from the crash site.

All mainline traffic was being diverted at Hillsboro Boulevard while FHP investigated the crash.

The scene has since cleared.

