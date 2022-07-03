DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died in what authorities said was due to a fatal stabbing in a Dania Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a stabbing along the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street in Dania Beach, just before 11:40 a.m., Sunday.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find the victim suffering from a stab wound.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The circumstances behind the incident remain under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.