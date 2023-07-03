POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed in a shooting incident in Pompano Beach, prompting an investigation by Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives.

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, in the vicinity of Northwest 17th Terrace and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the shooting, leading BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond swiftly. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male identified as 35-year-old Donelle Hunter, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel rushed Hunter to Broward Health North, where he was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

